Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CINF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CINF was $107.61, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.39 and a 133.58% increase over the 52 week low of $46.07.

CINF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). CINF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CINF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.19%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CINF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CINF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CINF as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NIFE with an increase of 34.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CINF at 4.23%.

