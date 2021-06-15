Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CINF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $120.48, the dividend yield is 2.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CINF was $120.48, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.37 and a 105.53% increase over the 52 week low of $58.62.

CINF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). CINF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CINF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.95%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CINF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CINF as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (CINF)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (CINF)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (CINF)

ProShares Trust (CINF)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (CINF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 19.24% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of CINF at 5.28%.

