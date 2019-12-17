Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CINF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CINF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.7, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CINF was $105.7, representing a -10.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.19 and a 48.43% increase over the 52 week low of $71.21.

CINF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). CINF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.52. Zacks Investment Research reports CINF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.6%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

