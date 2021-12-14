Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CINF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CINF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $114.37, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CINF was $114.37, representing a -10.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.25 and a 45.59% increase over the 52 week low of $78.56.

CINF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). CINF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.54. Zacks Investment Research reports CINF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 69.51%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cinf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

