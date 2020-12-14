Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CINF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CINF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.17, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CINF was $80.17, representing a -30.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.53 and a 74.02% increase over the 52 week low of $46.07.

CINF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). CINF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.85. Zacks Investment Research reports CINF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.1%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CINF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CINF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CINF as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NIFE with an increase of 16.84% over the last 100 days. ONEV has the highest percent weighting of CINF at 0.72%.

