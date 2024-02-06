Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.18 billion, or $7.50 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $6.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $359 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $3.36 billion from $3.12 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.50 vs. $6.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q4): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.