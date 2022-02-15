Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.47 billion, or $9.04 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $6.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $3.32 billion from $2.69 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $9.04 vs. $6.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.

