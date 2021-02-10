Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.05 billion, or $6.47 per share. This compares with $0.63 billion, or $3.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $262 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $2.69 billion from $2.15 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $262 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year.

