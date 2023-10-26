Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):

Earnings: -$99 million in Q3 vs. -$416 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.63 in Q3 vs. -$2.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.15 per share Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q3 vs. $1.41 billion in the same period last year.

