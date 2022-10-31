Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):

Earnings: -$418 million in Q3 vs. $153 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.64 in Q3 vs. $0.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $114 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.67 per share Revenue: $1.41 billion in Q3 vs. $1.79 billion in the same period last year.

