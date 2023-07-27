Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):

Earnings: $534 million in Q2 vs. -$818 million in the same period last year. EPS: $3.38 in Q2 vs. -$5.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.60 billion in Q2 vs. $0.82 billion in the same period last year.

