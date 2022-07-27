Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):

Earnings: -$808 million in Q2 vs. $703 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.06 in Q2 vs. $4.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $104 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.06 per share Revenue: $0.82 billion in Q2 vs. $2.30 billion in the same period last year.

