Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):

Earnings: $225 million in Q1 vs. -$266 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.42 in Q1 vs. -$1.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.24 billion in Q1 vs. $1.22 billion in the same period last year.

