Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):

Earnings: -$273 million in Q1 vs. $620 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.70 in Q1 vs. $3.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $253 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.47 per share Revenue: $1.22 billion in Q1 vs. $2.23 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.