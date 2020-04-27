Markets
Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):

-Earnings: -$1.23 billion in Q1 vs. $0.70 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$7.56 in Q1 vs. $4.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 billion or $0.84 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.04 per share

