Cincinnati Financial Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CINF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.06, changing hands as high as $118.88 per share. Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CINF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CINF's low point in its 52 week range is $85.245 per share, with $127.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.53. The CINF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

