Markets
CINF

Cincinnati Financial Corp. Reports Advance In Q3 Income

October 27, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.122 billion, or $7.11 per share. This compares with $820 million, or $5.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $449 million or $2.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $3.726 billion from $3.320 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.122 Bln. vs. $820 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.11 vs. $5.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.726 Bln vs. $3.320 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CINF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.