Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $685 million, or $4.34 per share. This compares with $312 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $311 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.7% to $3.248 billion from $2.544 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $685 Mln. vs. $312 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.34 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $3.248 Bln vs. $2.544 Bln last year.

