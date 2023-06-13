Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) closed at $102.92, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 0.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Cincinnati Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cincinnati Financial is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.05 billion, up 3.73% from the prior-year quarter.

CINF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $8.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.43% and +4.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cincinnati Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Cincinnati Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cincinnati Financial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.8.

Meanwhile, CINF's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CINF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

