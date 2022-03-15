Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) shares ended the last trading session 5.2% higher at $128.04. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks.

CINF should continue to benefit from solid performance across the Commercial Lines and Personal Lines segments.



Performance at the Personal lines segment is likely to be driven by planned expansion of high-net-worth business produced by the agencies, higher renewal written premiums and the expanded use of pricing precision tools.



The Commercial lines business is expected to grow, riding on price increases, growth initiatives and a higher level of insured exposure.



Strong operating results and improved valuation of investment portfolio are expected to boost the value creation ratio.



CINF boasts a consistent increase in dividends for the last 61 years with the metric witnessing an eight-year CAGR (2015-2022) of 5.2%.

This insurer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.74 billion, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Cincinnati Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CINF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Cincinnati Financial is a member of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. One other stock in the same industry, American Financial Group (AFG), finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $137.04. AFG has returned -0.2% over the past month.

American Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.7% over the past month to $2.45. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +2.9%. American Financial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

