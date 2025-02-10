Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported $2.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $3.14 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +65.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 29.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 30.1%.

: 29.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 30.1%. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses : 55% compared to the 63.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 55% compared to the 63.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 84.7% compared to the 93.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 84.7% compared to the 93.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 53.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.3%.

: 53.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.3%. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.37 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

: $2.37 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%. Investment income, net of expenses- Total : $280 million compared to the $265.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.

: $280 million compared to the $265.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $726 million compared to the $711.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.

: $726 million compared to the $711.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums : $81 million compared to the $79.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $81 million compared to the $79.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.16 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.

: $1.16 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues : $3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $169 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $166.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

: $169 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $166.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums: $2.28 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

