Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating income of $1.97 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.3%. The bottom line improved 22.4% year over year.



The company’s results benefited from improved revenues, strong underwriting results and improved combined ratio, partly offset by escalating costs.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

Operational Update

Total operating revenues in the quarter under review were $1.8 billion, which improved 10% year over year. This improvement was driven by higher earned premiums and investment income. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus mark by 10.9%.



Net written premiums climbed 10% year over year to $1.5 billion, attributable largely to price increases and premium growth initiatives. Investment income, net of expenses increased 8% year over year to $186 million owing to growth in equity portfolio dividends and growth in interest income.



Total benefits and expenses of Cincinnati Financial increased 7.2% year over year to $1.5 billion, primarily due to higher insurance losses and contract holders’ benefits and underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses.



In its property & casualty (P&C) insurance business, Cincinnati Financial witnessed an underwriting profit of $256 million, which surged 37% year over year.



Combined ratio — a measure of underwriting profitability — improved 310 basis points (bps) year over year to 84.2%.

Quarterly Segment Update

Commercial Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $948 million increased 8% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by solid premiums earned. The segment reported an underwriting profit of $141 million, which increased 47% year over year. The combined ratio improved 400 bps year over year to 85.2%.



Personal Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $397 million advanced 6% year over year on account of a 6% increase in premiums earned. The segment reported an underwriting profit of $81 million, which increased 14% from the prior-year quarter. The combined ratio improved 130 bps year over year to 80%.



Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $109 million grew 24% year over year, aided by 25% higher earned premiums. The segment’s underwriting profit improved 27% year over year to $19 million. The combined ratio remained flat year over year at 83.2%.



Life Insurance: Total revenues were $123 million, up 8% year over year, courtesy of 8% higher earned premiums and 3% increased investment income. Total benefits and expenses inched up 18% year over year to $112 million due to higher contract holders’ benefits incurred.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2021, Cincinnati Financial had total assets worth $31.4 billion, up 14% from the level at 2020 end. Total debt amounted to $843 million as of Dec 31, 2021, up 0.1% from the 2020-end level.



Cincinnati Financial’s debt-to-capital ratio was 6% as of Dec 31, 2021, up 120 bps from the end of 2020.



As of Dec 31, 2021, Cincinnati Financial’s book value per share was at $81.72, up 22% from 2020 end.

Full-Year Update

For 2021, operating income was $6.41 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.94. The bottom line surged 95.4% from the 2020-end figure.



Total revenues for the year amounted to $7.2 billion, which outpaced the consensus mark of $7 billion. The top line increased 8.2% year over year.

Zacks Rank

Cincinnati Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other P&C Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results so far, The Travelers Companies TRV, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR and The Progressive Corporation PGR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.



Travelers’ core income of $5.20 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 and increased 6% year over year. Total revenues rose 7% to about $9 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.7 billion.



Travelers’ net written premiums increased 10% year over year to a record $8 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 130 bps year over year to 88.



RenaissanceRe’s operating earnings per share of $4.71 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27% and rebounded from the year-ago loss of $1.59 per share. Total revenues of $1.39 billion dipped 0.1% year over year.



RenaissanceRe’s gross premiums written surged 40.4% year over year to $1.3 billion. The combined ratio improved 3530 bps year over year to 79.4.



Progressive’s earnings per share of $1.05 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents but declined 43.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Progressive’s net premiums written were $10.7 billion in the quarter, up 13% from $9.5 billion a year ago. The combined ratio deteriorated 630 bps from the prior-year quarter to 94.7.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.