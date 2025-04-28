Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported revenue of $2.63 billion, up 13.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.61, the EPS surprise was +60.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Commercial Lines Insurance - Combined ratio : 91.9% versus 97.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 91.9% versus 97.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Excess and surplus lines insurance - Combined ratio : 88.3% versus 97.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 88.3% versus 97.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Personal Lines Insurance - Combined ratio : 151.3% versus 142.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 151.3% versus 142.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 62.3% compared to the 67.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 62.3% compared to the 67.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.34 billion versus $2.40 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $2.34 billion versus $2.40 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Investment income, net of expenses- Total : $280 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $279.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

: $280 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $279.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums : $2.26 billion versus $2.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.

: $2.26 billion versus $2.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $698 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $762.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

: $698 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $762.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums : $80 million compared to the $81.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $80 million compared to the $81.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.18 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Revenues- Commercial lines insurance- Fee revenues : $2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +100%.

: $2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Total revenues- Commercial lines insurance: $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

