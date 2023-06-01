Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) closed at $97.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had lost 7.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Cincinnati Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.05 billion, up 3.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $8.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.43% and +4.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cincinnati Financial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% higher within the past month. Cincinnati Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cincinnati Financial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.7, so we one might conclude that Cincinnati Financial is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CINF's PEG ratio is currently 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

