Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Cincinnati Financial said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $106.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 94.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINF is 0.18%, an increase of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 114,513K shares. The put/call ratio of CINF is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is 120.70. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.87% from its latest reported closing price of 106.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is 8,781MM, an increase of 15.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,082K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,545K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,776K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 11.92% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,662K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 10.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,634K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,335K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares, representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Cincinnati Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

