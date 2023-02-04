Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Cincinnati Financial said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.69 per share.

At the current share price of $115.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.57%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -16.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.41% Downside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is $111.18. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.41% from its latest reported closing price of $115.11.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is $8,781MM, an increase of 29.78%. The projected annual EPS is $5.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CINF is 0.1665%, a decrease of 6.1132%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 114,433K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,545,232 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,446,680 shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 20.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,504,949 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489,279 shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 21.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,608,722 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300,092 shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 14.87% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,485,180 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506,930 shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 21.78% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,330,686 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751,608 shares, representing an increase of 47.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 50.32% over the last quarter.

Cincinnati Financial Background Information

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

