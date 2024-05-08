Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Cincinnati Financial in Focus

Based in Fairfield, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 13.28%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.81 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.76%. In comparison, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield is 0.17%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.58%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.24 is up 8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.71%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cincinnati Financial's current payout ratio is 47%. This means it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CINF for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $6.37 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.64%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CINF is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

