Cincinnati Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CINF

In trading on Friday, shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.11, changing hands as low as $103.42 per share. Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CINF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CINF's low point in its 52 week range is $95.01 per share, with $130.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.67. The CINF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.