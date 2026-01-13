Cincinnati Financial (BIT:1CINF) Price Target Increased by 13.44% to 157.17

The average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial (BIT:1CINF) has been revised to €157.17 / share. This is an increase of 13.44% from the prior estimate of €138.55 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €139.89 to a high of €176.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.59% from the latest reported closing price of €140.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CINF is 0.16%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 119,515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,534K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CINF by 1.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,037K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CINF by 8.07% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,466K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,113K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CINF by 14.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,437K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CINF by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,100K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CINF by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.