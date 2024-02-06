News & Insights

Cincinnati Financial beats profit estimates on higher premiums

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 06, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Financial CINF.O posted fourth-quarter profit above market expectations on Tuesday, boosted by higher premiums on the insurer's products.

With policies often guaranteed by employers or mandated by governments, insurers have seen resilient demand for their products, irrespective of wider economic conditions.

The company's earned premiums in the quarter ended Dec. 31 stood at $2.06 billion, up 10% from a year earlier.

"Our ability to price on a policy-by-policy basis will support our efforts to maintain appropriate pricing as we navigate a challenging market environment in 2024," CEO Steven J. Johnston said in a statement.

Cincinnati posted an adjusted operating income of $2.28 per share in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.95 per share, according to LSEG data.

The quarter benefited from a 15% surge in investment income to $239 million on strong capital markets.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
