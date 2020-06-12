Cincinnati Financial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CINF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/20, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 7/15/20. As a percentage of CINF's recent stock price of $61.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when CINF shares open for trading on 6/16/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CINF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CINF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CINF's low point in its 52 week range is $46.07 per share, with $118.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.12.

In Friday trading, Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently up about 5.3% on the day.

