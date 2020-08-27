Markets
Cincinnati Financial a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.1% Yield (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Cincinnati Financial Corp. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.08% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $170,911,689 worth of CINF shares.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Cincinnati Financial Corp. is $2.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/15/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CINF, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

CINF+Dividend+History+Chart

CINF operates in the Insurance Brokers sector, among companies like Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), and Chubb Ltd (CB).

