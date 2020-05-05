Cincinnati Bell Reports Adj. Profit In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) reported first quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.20 compared to a loss of $0.48 per share, prior year. The company recorded an operating income of $5 million, excluding the $25 million break-up fee paid in connection with the termination of Cincinnati Bell's previously announced merger agreement with Brookfield in order to enter into the merger agreement with MIP. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $102 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 4% from a year ago.

First quarter consolidated revenue totaled $380 million, consistent with the prior year.

