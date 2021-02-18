Cincinnati Bell Q4 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss applicable to common shareowners narrowed to $8.2 million or $0.16 per share from $23.2 million or $0.46 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted loss per common share was $0.14 compared to $0.22 in the previous year.

Revenue for the fourth-quarter grew to $410.3 million from $390.4 million in the prior year.

On March 13, 2020, Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with MIP, announced an agreement through which an MIP-controlled subsidiary will acquire all outstanding shares of Cincinnati Bell for $15.50 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt.

The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

