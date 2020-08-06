Cincinnati Bell Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q2; Revenue Down 4.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) reported a second quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.27 compared to a loss of $0.13, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $107 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

The company reported second quarter revenue was $380 million, down 4.2 percent from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $379.06 million for the quarter.

