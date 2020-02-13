Cincinnati Bell Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Revenue Down 2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) reported a fourth-quarter loss per share of $0.46 compared to a loss per share of $0.65, prior year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.22 compared to a loss of $0.55. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $103 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth-quarter revenue declined to $390.4 million from $399.0 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $389.85 million for the quarter. Entertainment and Communications revenue was $246 million, for the quarter.

