Cincinnati Bell Inc's 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/12/21, Cincinnati Bell Inc's 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CBB.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8438, payable on 4/1/21. As a percentage of CBB.PRB's recent share price of $50.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of CBB.PRB to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when CBB.PRB shares open for trading on 3/12/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.75%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBB.PRB shares, versus CBB:

Below is a dividend history chart for CBB.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8438 on Cincinnati Bell Inc's 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Cincinnati Bell Inc's 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CBB.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CBB) are up about 0.2%.

