Cincinnati Bell In Talks With Infrastructure Fund Regarding Acquisition Proposal

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) has received a non-binding proposal from an infrastructure fund to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Cincinnati Bell for $12.00 per share. Cincinnati Bell has commenced discussions with the Fund regarding the proposal.

The Cincinnati Bell board reaffirmed its existing recommendation in support of the transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP; BIP_UN.TO), under which Brookfield and its institutional partners would acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Cincinnati Bell for $10.50 per share.

