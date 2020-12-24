Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Arm Unveils Solutions for Remote Connectivity

Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s CBB wholly owned subsidiary, CBTS, recently announced the launch of an avant-garde portfolio of networking products equipped with Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology. This will enable the virtually connected employees to optimize collaboration and mitigate operating risks with a secure and reliable bandwidth.



As working outside the office premises has become a new normal, the latest development comes as a boon especially at a time when organizations are shifting toward self-provisioning and remote management features for a streamlined connectivity amid the COVID-19 situation. Markedly, Cincinnati Bell’s dedicated efforts to evolve from a telecom company to an IT-based firm with contemporary fiber assets augur well for consumer and business customer growth.



As a leading technology company, CBTS is better known for its dynamic communications solutions that cater to more than 3,000 organizations across various industries such as retail, manufacturing, education and healthcare. Some of these offerings are Big Data Analytics, Unified Communications, Cloud Networking, Cybersecurity, Application Development and Consulting.



Equipped with flexible delivery models, the company primarily focuses on improving its operational efficiency and implements next-gen cloud strategies to reinforce digital transformation in businesses with utmost agility. Markedly, CBTS’ SD-WAN capabilities deliver a secure and high-quality experience to address performance issues related to latency and enhance business outcomes on a real-time basis to offer an optimal remote working environment, irrespective of the location.



CBTS unveiled three trailblazing networking solutions — VeloCloud + Check Point CloudGuard Hosted Cloud Security Bundle, VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud Bundle, and Cisco Meraki Cloud Managed Security and SD-WAN Bundle — as part of the launch. These solutions have been specifically designed to minimize technical problems to provide a seamless work-from-home experience.



With effective workforce mobility, the innovative offerings empower telecommuters to improve their day-to-day productivity with secure bandwidth and reliable Internet connection. Further, the SD-WAN technology not only lifts advanced remote solutions but also evenly distributes workloads with minimum hardware requirements and flexible deployments. Backed by these robust features, CBTS’ latest launch is likely to aid various organizations to overcome the challenges of infrastructure complexity while driving the growing relevance of remote working culture in the post pandemic world.



Moving forward, Cincinnati Bell intends to develop its IT Services and Hardware division with an aim to reap more businesses from the segment. Further, the expansion of its geographic footprint in IT services has fostered client diversification, thereby supporting its transformation to a hybrid IT solutions provider. Notably, the company’s investment in fiber supports the growing IoT trend, which entails higher usage of broadband connections and smart-home devices. This will support the burgeoning demand for data and accelerate 5G mobile technology growth in the near future.



Cincinnati Bell currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 46.2% against the industry’s decline of 12.5% in the past year.





Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, Telenor ASA TELNY and Portland General Electric Company POR. While Telephone and Data Systems sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Telenor and Portland General Electric carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Telephone and Data Systems delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 148.5%, on average.



Telenor has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 27.9%.



Portland General Electric delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 98.1%, on average.

