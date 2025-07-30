Cimpress Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenue Increase Y/Y

Cimpress plc CMPR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30, 2025) adjusted loss of $1.02 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 97 cents per share. The company had reported adjusted earnings of $4.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.

CMPR’s Top-Line Details

Total revenues were $869.5 million, reflecting an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. Organic constant-currency revenue growth was 2% year over year, driven by growth in each of its businesses. The top line beat the Zack Consensus Estimate of $844 million.

Segmental Information

The National Pen segment generated revenues of $93.6 million, up from $83.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $84 million.

Vista — the largest revenue-generating segment — reported aggregate revenues of $466.4 million compared with $442.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $452.6 million.



The Upload and Print segment’s revenues increased to $284.2 million from $266.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely PrintBrothers and The Print Group.



PrintBrothers’ revenues increased to $178.2 million from $170.8 million in the year-ago period. Our estimate was $176.9 million. The Print Group generated revenues of $106 million, up from $96.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $102.2 million.



Revenues from All Other Businesses were $58.8 million compared with $53.7 million reported a year ago. Our estimate was $55.9 million.

CMPR’s Margin Details

Cimpress' cost of revenues was $456.7 million, up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marketing and selling expenses totaled $193 million, down 0.7% year over year. General & administrative expenses were $59.1 million, up from $54.3 million reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.



Gross profit increased 2.2% year over year to $413 million. The margin was 47%, down 200 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses fell 7.3% year over year to $27.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% year over year to $122.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, Cimpress had $234 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $203.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



Exiting fiscal 2025, CMPR’s long-term debt was $1.58 billion, down 1% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-end figure.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $107.5 million compared with $125.1 million in the year-ago quarter. It repurchased shares worth $20.8 million during the quarter.

CMPR’s Outlook

For fiscal 2026 (ending June 30, 2026), Cimpress expects revenues to increase in the range of 5-6% on a reported basis and 2-3% on an organic constant-currency basis. Net income is expected to be at least $72 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $450 million.



The company anticipates generating cash from operating activities of about $310 million and free cash flow (adjusted) of $140 million.



For fiscal 2026, Cimpress expects to reduce net leverage slightly. The company hopes to reduce net leverage to 2.5x trailing-12-month EBITDA over time.

