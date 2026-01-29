Cimpress Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Cimpress plc CMPR reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025) adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.61. The company had reported adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.

CMPR’s Top-Line Details

Total revenues were $1.04 billion, reflecting an increase of 11% from the year-ago quarter. Organic constant-currency revenue growth was 4% year over year, driven by growth in each of its businesses. The top line beat the Zack Consensus Estimate of $993.4 million.

Segmental Information

The National Pen segment generated revenues of $150.9 million, up from $131.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $141.0 million.



Vista — the largest revenue-generating segment — reported aggregate revenues of $532.8 million compared with $497.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $537.6 million.



The Upload and Print segment’s revenues increased to $334.8 million from $273.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely PrintBrothers and The Print Group.



PrintBrothers’ revenues increased to $219.9 million from $174.5 million in the year-ago period. Our estimate was $183.2 million. The Print Group generated revenues of $115.1 million, up from $99 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $101.2 million.



Revenues from All Other Businesses were $67.2 million compared with $60.4 million reported a year ago. Our estimate was $63.3 million.

CMPR’s Margin Details

Cimpress' cost of revenues was $554.5 million, up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marketing and selling expenses totaled $246.2 million, up 10% year over year. General & administrative expenses were $60.2 million, up from $56.9 million reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.



Gross profit increased 8.4% year over year to $487.7 million. The margin was 46.8%, down 110 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses fell 7.4% year over year to $27.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% year over year to $138.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cimpress had $258.0 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $234 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



Exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2026, CMPR’s long-term debt was $1.58 billion, down 0.1% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-end figure.



During the first six months of fiscal 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $189.7 million compared with $180.9 million in the year-ago quarter. It repurchased shares worth $28.2 million during the quarter.

CMPR’s Outlook

For fiscal 2026 (ending June 30, 2026), Cimpress expects revenues to increase in the range of 7-8% on a reported basis compared with 5-6% expected earlier and 3-4% on an organic constant-currency basis compared with 2-3% expected earlier. Net income is expected to be at least $79 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $460 million.



The company anticipates generating cash from operating activities of about $313 million and free cash flow (adjusted) of $145 million.

CMPR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Graco Inc. GGG posted quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares with earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago.



Graco posted revenues of $593.2 million for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.39%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $548.67 million.



Baker Hughes Company BKR reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of 70 cents.



Total quarterly revenues of $7,386 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,056 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $7,364 million.



3M Company MMM delivered adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82. The company reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the year-ago quarter.



MMM’s adjusted revenues of $6.00 billion missed the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. On an adjusted basis, organic revenues increased 2.2% year over year.

