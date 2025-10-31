Cimpress Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Cimpress plc CMPR reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 29 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 50 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

CMPR’s Top-Line Details

Total revenues were $863.3 million, reflecting an increase of 7.2% from the year-ago quarter. Organic constant-currency revenue growth was 4% year over year, driven by growth in each of its businesses. The top line missed the Zack Consensus Estimate of $993.4 million.

Segmental Information

The National Pen segment generated revenues of $103.2 million, up from $93.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $97.7 million.



Vista — the largest revenue-generating segment — reported aggregate revenues of $454.9 million compared with $429.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $444.5 million.



The Upload and Print segment’s revenues increased to $281.2 million from $244.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely PrintBrothers and The Print Group.



PrintBrothers’ revenues increased to $184.7 million from $152.6 million in the year-ago period. Our estimate was $168.0 million. The Print Group generated revenues of $96.7 million, up from $79.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $89.5 million.



Revenues from All Other Businesses were $61.7 million compared with $51.2 million reported a year ago. Our estimate was $61.4 million.

Cimpress plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cimpress plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cimpress plc Quote

CMPR’s Margin Details

Cimpress' cost of revenues was $460.5 million, up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Marketing and selling expenses totaled $210.4 million, up 3.2% year over year. General & administrative expenses were $54 million, up from $51.9 million reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.



Gross profit increased 5.4% year over year to $402.8 million. The margin was 48%, down 100 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses fell 10.7% year over year to $28.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% year over year to $98.7 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cimpress had $200.5 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $234 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



Exiting the first quarter of fiscal 2026, CMPR’s long-term debt was $1.57 billion, down 0.1% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-end figure.



During the fiscal first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $25.1 million compared with $4.4 million in the year-ago quarter. It repurchased shares worth $2.7 million during the quarter.

CMPR’s Outlook

For fiscal 2026 (ending June 30, 2026), Cimpress expects revenues to increase in the range of 5-6% on a reported basis and 2-3% on an organic constant-currency basis. Net income is expected to be at least $72 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $450 million.



The company anticipates generating cash from operating activities of about $310 million and free cash flow (adjusted) of $140 million.



For fiscal 2026, Cimpress expects to reduce net leverage. The company hopes to reduce net leverage to 2.5x trailing-12-month EBITDA over time.

CMPR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.62 per share in third-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. This compares with earnings of $2.27 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.08 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.98 billion.



Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP came out with earnings of eight cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of seven cents. This compares with earnings of eight cents per share a year ago.



Ardagh Metal posted revenues of $1.43 billion in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.31 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the third quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83. This compares with earnings of $2.65 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.31 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.