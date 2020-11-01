Cimpress plc Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

There's been a notable change in appetite for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares in the week since its first-quarter report, with the stock down 10% to US$73.40. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$0.41 per share on revenues of US$587m, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CMPR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cimpress from dual analysts is for revenues of US$2.59b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 6.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 73% to US$3.48. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.63b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.25 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$119, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cimpress' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Cimpress' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.5% increase next year well below the historical 11%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 197 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Cimpress' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$119, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cimpress. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Cimpress going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Cimpress (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

