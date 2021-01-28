Cimpress plc Just Missed EPS By 57%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 15% to US$110 following its latest second-quarter results. Sales of US$786m surpassed estimates by 2.1%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 57% below expectations at US$1.22 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Cimpress after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CMPR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Cimpress are now predicting revenues of US$2.60b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 6.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 72% to US$3.45. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.60b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.48 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.1% to US$125despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Cimpress' earnings by assigning a price premium.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Cimpress' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Cimpress is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cimpress. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cimpress (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

