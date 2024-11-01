Cimpress NV Reports Solid Q1 FY2025 Earnings

Cimpress NV ( (CMPR) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cimpress NV presented to its investors.

Cimpress NV is a company specializing in mass customization, primarily operating in the print industry, with a focus on producing goods and services tailored to individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. In its latest earnings report for Q1 FY2025, Cimpress demonstrated solid performance with a 6% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. However, adjusted EBITDA saw a slight decline, influenced by negative currency impacts. Key financial highlights included a revenue increase driven by Vista, improvements in operating income, and strategic debt management actions, such as the successful offering of $525 million in senior notes and share repurchases totaling $20 million. Despite a decrease in operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, the company’s net leverage improved to 3.1 times trailing twelve-month EBITDA. Looking ahead, Cimpress management maintains a confident outlook, with goals to continue growing constant-currency organic revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow, while aiming to reduce net leverage by the end of FY2025.

