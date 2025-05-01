Cimpress Lags Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Withdraws '25 Guidance

Cimpress plc CMPR reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Mar. 31, 2025) adjusted loss of 33 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 55 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

CMPR’s Top-Line Details

Total revenues were $789.5 million, reflecting an increase of 1% from $780.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The organic constant-currency revenue growth was 3% year over year, driven by growth in each of its businesses. The top line missed the Zack Consensus Estimate of $798 million.

Segmental Information

The National Pen segment generated revenues of $88.3 million, down from $88.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $91 million.

Vista — the largest revenue-generating segment — reported aggregate revenues of $430.7 million compared with $418.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $432 million.



The Upload and Print segment’s revenues increased to $245.3 million from $237.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely PrintBrothers and The Print Group.



PrintBrothers’ revenues increased to $156 million from $150.7 million in the year-ago period. Our estimate was $155 million. The Print Group generated revenues of $89.3 million, up from $87.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $89 million.



Revenues from All Other Businesses were $51.1 million compared with $48.8 million reported a year ago. Our estimate was $49.8 million.

CMPR’s Margin Details

Cimpress' cost of revenues was $417 million, up 3% on a year-over-year basis. Marketing and selling expenses totaled $193.3 million, up 0.9% year over year. General & administrative expenses were $50.5 million, down from $54.3 million reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.



Gross profit decreased 0.8% year over year to $373 million. The margin was 47%, down 100 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses fell 10.6% year over year to $27 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 3.7% year over year to $90.7 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, Cimpress had $183 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $203.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Exiting the fiscal third quarter, CMPR’s long-term debt was $1.58 billion, marginally down from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-end figure.



During the fiscal third quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.7 million compared with $8.4 million in the year-ago quarter. It repurchased shares worth $3.9 million during the quarter.

CMPR’s Outlook

Owing to the uncertainty of the tariff environment and its potential impact on the costs and market demand, the company has withdrawn its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2025.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



