CIMPRESS Earnings Results: $CMPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CIMPRESS ($CMPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, missing estimates of $0.56 by $0.89. The company also reported revenue of $789,470,000, missing estimates of $813,980,400 by $-24,510,400.

CIMPRESS Insider Trading Activity

CIMPRESS insiders have traded $CMPR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 316,056 shares for an estimated $25,000,029 .

. SEAN EDWARD QUINN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,500

CIMPRESS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of CIMPRESS stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

