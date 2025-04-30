CIMPRESS Earnings Results: $CMPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CIMPRESS ($CMPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, missing estimates of $0.56 by $0.89. The company also reported revenue of $789,470,000, missing estimates of $813,980,400 by $-24,510,400.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CMPR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CIMPRESS Insider Trading Activity
CIMPRESS insiders have traded $CMPR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 316,056 shares for an estimated $25,000,029.
- SEAN EDWARD QUINN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CIMPRESS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of CIMPRESS stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 309,032 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,163,775
- PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC removed 293,932 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,080,803
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 203,806 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,616,966
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 194,034 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,916,118
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 141,942 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,180,080
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 87,610 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,283,389
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 85,201 shares (+331.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,110,615
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.