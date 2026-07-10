Is Cimpress (CMPR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cimpress (CMPR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cimpress is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cimpress is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPR's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CMPR has gained about 46.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 8.8% on average. As we can see, Cimpress is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT). The stock is up 27.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 17.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cimpress is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, meaning that CMPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -5.1% so far this year.

Cimpress and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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