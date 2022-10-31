Cimpress (CMPR) Shares Decline 8% Since Q1 Earnings Release

Cimpress plc CMPR reported lackluster first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9% and sales missed the same by 1.9%. Shares of the company have declined 8.1% since the earnings release on Oct 26.



CMPR incurred an adjusted loss of 97 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 89 cents. Cimpress reported EPS of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Top-Line Details

Total revenues in the fiscal first quarter were $703.4 million, reflecting an increase of 7% from $657.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The organic constant-currency revenue growth was 14%, driven by growth across all businesses and markets through increased pricing and customer demand. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $717 million.

Segmental Information

The National Pen segment generated revenues of $81.7 million, up from $69.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Vistaprint — the largest revenue-generating segment — reported aggregate revenues of $369.4 million, up from $349.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



The Upload and Print segment’s revenues increased to $209.4 million from $198 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely PrintBrothers and The Print Group. PrintBrothers’ revenues increased to $132.7 million from $125.4 million. The Print Group generated revenues of $76.8 million, up from $72.8 million. Revenues from All Other Businesses increased to $51.8 million from $47.9 million.

Margin Details

In the quarter, Cimpress' cost of revenues was $377.7 million, up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. The metric represented 53.7% of total revenues. Total selling, general & administrative expenses were $255 million, up 15.3%. The same represented 36.3% of total revenues in the quarter.



Gross profit increased 2.2% year over year to $326 million. The margin was 46.3%, down 220 basis points due to inflationary pressure on input costs and product mix shifts in Vista. Net interest expenses fell 3.5% to $24.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, Cimpress had $132.1 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $277.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Also, CMPR’s total debt (net of issuance costs) was $1,664.4 million. In fiscal first quarter, Cimpress refrained from buying back shares.



In fiscal 2022, net cash used in operating activities was $25.3 million against $36.6 million cash provided a year ago.

