Cimpress (CMPR) Q4 Revenue Rises 4%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 4% to $869.5 million for Q4 FY2025, beating analyst expectations by $25.26 million.

The quarter ended with a net loss (GAAP) of $28.4 million, driven by higher income tax expense and unrealized losses on currency hedges.

Adjusted free cash flow dropped to $70.9 million.

Cimpress Plc (NASDAQ:CMPR), a leader in mass customization for print and design, released earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 29, 2025. The headline was a 4.0% rise in GAAP revenue to $869.5 million for Q4 FY2025, outperforming analyst estimates by $25.26 million. However, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $28.4 million, a sharp reversal from $118.2 million net income in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA climbed modestly to $122.4 million. The company cited shifts in product mix, higher tariff costs, and significant one-time tax adjustments as main factors this quarter. Overall, Cimpress delivered stronger top-line growth than expected but faced challenges in profitability and cash generation.

Metric Q4 fiscal 2025 Q4 fiscal 2025 estimate Q4 fiscal 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($1.02) $0.98 ($0.07) N/A Revenue $869.5 million $844.2 million $832.6 million 4.4% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $122.4 million $119.4 million 2.5% Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $70.9 million $116.8 million (39.3%) Net Income ($28.4 million) $118.2 million N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Cimpress specializes in producing customized print, signage, promotional products, and packaging at scale. Its core businesses include Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and several smaller brands. Central to its model is the Mass Customization Platform (MCP), a proprietary system that automates production and logistics to deliver large volumes of customized products at competitive prices.

The company's recent focus has been on shifting its sales mix toward "elevated" categories such as promotional items, apparel, signage, and packaging. These categories attract higher-value customers, increase per-customer profitability, and support growth in fragmented markets. Other key priorities include expanding technological infrastructure to automate workflows and boosting sustainability by aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Quarterly Performance and Key Developments

Cimpress achieved notable revenue growth across most operating segments in Q4 FY2025. The Vista segment, which offers customized print and design products, posted revenue of $466.4 million, up 6% reported and 4% in organic constant currency terms. In Vista, product lines like promotional products, apparel, and gifts registered strong growth, while legacy categories like business cards declined 6% on a constant-currency basis. Management attributed these trends to ongoing customer preferences for more complex, value-added products.

Upload & Print, which includes the PrintBrothers and The Print Group businesses, generated $284.1 million in revenue, a 7% reported increase from the previous year. Growth here was driven mainly by The Print Group, which saw 10% reported revenue growth and 5% organic constant-currency revenue growth. PrintBrothers declined 1% on an organic basis. Increased marketing spend and expansion in the U.S. contributed to higher operating costs in the segment. The company invested $0.9 million in start-up costs for Pixartprinting’s production launch in the U.S. during the quarter.

National Pen, focused on customized promotional writing instruments, experienced a 12% revenue rise to $93.6 million on a reported basis, with an EBITDA increase of $0.1 million to $9 million. The business encountered about $2.3 million in tariff-related costs, partly offset by higher prices. The mail-order channel declined as the company continued to reduce spending on lower-yielding advertising during recent periods, but online channels and cross-business fulfillment offset some of this weakness.

"All Other" businesses brought in $58.8 million in revenue, climbing 1% year over year. Growth here was driven by packaging and labels, while home décor faced declines.

Product Portfolio and Segment Results

Cimpress's business is structured into distinct product families. Vista handles print and design customization for small businesses and consumers on a global scale, offering everything from business cards to large-format signage. Promotional products, apparel, and gifts represent a growing share of revenue, increasingly displacing more commoditized print items. Upload & Print brands—PrintBrothers and The Print Group—focus on bulk print jobs and commercial customers in Europe and, more recently, in North America. National Pen focuses on customized writing instruments and promotional products, apparel, and gifts for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Margins varied across the product range this quarter. Vista's segment-adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 22% in Q4 FY2025, up from 20% for FY2024 year to date. However, gross margins (the proportion of revenue kept after subtracting the cost to produce goods) continued to face downward pressure, driven by mix shifts toward categories that command lower percentages but deliver higher per-customer profit. Company leaders noted that, while promotional items and apparel have lower gross margins, they generate higher absolute gross profit per customer, making them attractive in the long run.

Portfolio Evolution, Cash Flow, and Balance Sheet

The ongoing shift from legacy, high-margin print products to elevated categories is reshaping Cimpress’s profit profile. Gross margin contracted by 1.1 percentage points from the prior year, reflecting this mix. Companywide adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improved 3%, but adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) fell sharply to $70.9 million.

On the balance sheet, Cimpress ended the quarter with $234.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. Net leverage, a measure of debt divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), stood at 3.1 times. The company repurchased 478,688 shares for $20.8 million, while keeping its $250 million revolving credit facility undrawn. Management described capital allocation as balanced between supporting future growth, managing leverage, and opportunistically buying back shares.

Tariff, Tax, and Nonoperating Impacts

Tariff-related costs continued to be a major headwind, mostly impacting the National Pen segment. About $3 million in net tariff expense was recognized, with management implementing price increases on affected products to help offset these headwinds. The company's exposure to U.S.-China tariffs is expected to remain until at least mid-2027, as certain exemptions are scheduled to phase out.

The headline net loss for the quarter primarily stemmed from a $126.7 million swing in income tax expense, driven by valuation allowance changes in Switzerland and higher unrealized currency hedging losses. These are noncash items but weigh heavily on reported profits. Company leadership explained that such nonoperating charges often create volatility in headline financial results, although they do not directly affect cash flow or underlying business operations for the period.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Looking to FY2026, management projects revenue growth of 5% to 6% on a reported basis and 2% to 3% on an organic constant-currency basis. Net income (GAAP) is expected to reach at least $72 million for FY2026, a notable improvement from GAAP net income of $12.9 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is forecast to grow to at least $450 million for FY2026, up from $433.2 million, while Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $140 million. Planned capital expenditures will total approximately $100 million, with $70 million allocated for software development and $55 million to $60 million for cash taxes as one-time refunds seen in the past year are not expected to repeat.

Management did not announce changes to the company's long-term leverage targets, and the current net leverage ratio of 3.1 is above the long-term goal of 2.5. No dividend is currently paid. Investors are encouraged to monitor the impact of ongoing product mix shifts, the effects of new tariffs and legislation, returns on technology investments, and evolving cash flow trends in the coming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

